We need to develop Kazakh dubbing - Kobylandy Bolat on trends in Kazakh cinema

What key trends do you see in Kazakhstani cinema today?

- At present, the development level of our Kazakh film industry - I’d say it’s steadily moving forward. Everyone is developing in their field, in their own department: whether it’s directors, producers, scriptwriters, or actors - and so on. The main thing is that we ourselves need to contribute to keep developing so that our language and our views are represented in foreign films too and so that there are proposals for our films abroad so that Kazakhstan has its own perspective. Right now there’s a lot of growing interest. For example, Netflix has already come here.

In your opinion, what genre should domestic cinema be developed in order to attract both local and international audiences?

- Speaking of genres, I’d say that it would be good if we developed more melodramas, detective films, and horror films in Kazakhstan. We already have enough comedies, so I think genres like horror, detective, and melodrama should develop more.

Recently you have had the opportunity to dub “Moana 2.” How do you assess the current state of dubbing foreign films in Kazakhstan, and what steps are needed for its development?

- We also need to raise the level of dubbing. I’m not a professional dubbing actor myself, but I do my best. Within my abilities, I try, and I do what I can. For example, we are working with director Dordobayev. We've made some great projects: “Moana 2” and “Avatar,” both the first and the second parts. Now, God willing, when the third “Avatar” comes out, we will dub that too. “Avatar 3” will be big for us. It’s very interesting for me and for us. We need to develop Kazakh dubbing and the Kazakh dubbing industry as much as we can. There are many actors who are interested specifically in dubbing. I wish success to those actors and to all of us. Let’s keep developing all our national industries - all our media industries.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about the large-scale documentary-drama series The Golden Empire, dedicated to the era of the Golden Horde and the formation of the Ulus of Jochi.