Young bear spotted on streets of Zhetysu region settlement

According to the author of the video, Arkhat Kairanov, he spotted the bear at around 4 a.m. near the Laula store while heading toward the railway station.

“The bear looked confused, so I immediately started filming. At first, I thought it was a dog, but when I got closer, I realized it was a bear. You don’t see something like this every day — I was shocked,” the eyewitness said.

The footage shows the young bear running along a street in the settlement before disappearing into nearby bushes.

A similar incident had previously been recorded in the region, when a bear wandered onto the grounds of a hotel in the Dzungarian Alatau State National Nature Park. At the time, specialists noted that wild animals may move closer to populated areas during warmer seasons in search of food.

Residents have been urged to remain cautious and immediately notify emergency and environmental authorities if they encounter wild animals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan advances GPS monitoring to protect endangered snow leopards.