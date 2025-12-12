Kazakhstan advances GPS monitoring to protect endangered snow leopards

The National Park plans to equip two more leopards with satellite navigation collars in the coming months.

According to park staff, the GPS devices provide real-time data on the predators’ movements, allowing specialists to study migration routes, monitor potential threats, and develop timely protection measures. The tracking equipment is fully environmentally safe and does not harm the animals.

The ongoing scientific project is being carried out in partnership with the Science Committee of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Institute of Zoology. The scientists noted that the newly collared leopard is the largest individual recorded since the start of the monitoring program.

Kazakhstan continues to implement comprehensive conservation measures to study and protect the snow leopard — one of the country’s rarest and most vulnerable species.

