    Young artists of Turkic World awarded in Aktau

    14:13, 18 August 2025

    On August 16, Kazakhstan's Aktau city hosted the award ceremony of the Competition of Young Painters of the Turkic World on Traditional Children's Games, Kazinform News Agency learned from  the official website of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY).

    Young painters of Turkic World awarded in Aktau
    Photo credit: www.turksoy.org

    Over 40 talented young artists selected from among 2,000 children from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Türkiye showcased their works to art enthusiasts in Aktau, as part of the Önerli Ören’ International Children's Art Festival, held from August 14th to August 18th. Organised in cooperation of TURKSOY with the Municipality of Aktau, the festival featured young talents in folk dances, traditional and modern vocal performances, and folk instruments.

    Young artists of Turkic World awarded in Aktau
    Photo credit: turksoy.org

    The ceremony was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev and the Deputy Mayor of Aktau Jusupov, Bekzat Bağbergenuli.

    Young artists of Turkic World awarded in Aktau
    Photo credit: turksoy.org

    In his remarks, Secretary General Raev  said: "Bringing our young people together through art strengthens cultural ties in the Turkic World."

    Deputy Mayor Jusupov congratulated young talents who participated in the competition and wished them further success.

    Award Winners:

    First Prize (Grand Prix):

    Fatime Resulzade (Azerbaijan)

    Karina Bitner (Kazakhstan)

    Reyna Dmitrienko (Kyrgyzstan)

    Diniyar Kurbanov (Uzbekistan)

    Bibinamat Ashirova (Turkmenistan)

    Miyase Sena Özdemir (Türkiye)

    Second Prize:

    Aytaj Memmedzade (Azerbaijan)

    Milana Kubekova (Kazakhstan)

    Asel Kurmanbekova (Kyrgyzstan)

    Moxinabon Hojjiakbarova (Uzbekistan)

    Aysel Semenderova (Turkmenistan)

    Mariyam Fedai Siahestalkhi (Türkiye)

    Third Prize:

    Meryem Memmedli (Azerbaijan)

    Alua Sagieva (Kazakhstan)

    Farida Janibaeva (Kyrgyzstan)

    Mariya Ongarbayeva (Uzbekistan)

    Vepa Geldimuhammedova (Turkmenistan)

    Hayrunisa Bölükbaşı (Türkiye)

    Earlier it was reported that the city of Almaty was declared as the Youth Capital of Turkic World.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
