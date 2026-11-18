The incident occurred on November 12 during a match between FC Ezeiza and Deportivo Muñiz in the Juveniles C tournament organized by the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

According to TyC Sports, Núñez was struck in the head by a ball during play at the Club Atlético La Sonia sports complex in José C. Paz, Buenos Aires province.

El futbolista juvenil Abel Núñez, de 16 años y jugador del FC Ezeiza, falleció tras sufrir un fuerte pelotazo en la cabeza durante un partido contra Deportivo Muñiz en Argentina. El joven fue hospitalizado debido a la gravedad de las lesiones, pero no logró recuperarse, provocando conmoción y luto en el fútbol argentino. — El Diario de Guadalajara (@DiariodeGDL) November 17, 2026

The impact caused the player to collapse on the pitch. He received immediate medical attention before being transferred to a hospital. The match was suspended, along with another youth fixture scheduled to take place afterward.

Núñez underwent surgery, but his condition did not improve. His death was confirmed on November 15, three days after the incident.

Before his death, FC Ezeiza had called on supporters, teammates and the wider football community to pray for the young player’s recovery.

Following his death, the club published an emotional statement on social media.

“With profound pain and immense sadness, we say goodbye to a boy who had his whole life ahead of him and whose passing leaves a void impossible to explain,” the club said. “Today, football takes a back seat. We are overwhelmed by the pain of saying goodbye to a teammate, a young man full of dreams and hopes who was part of our family,” it added.

Núñez, who belonged to the club’s 2008 age group, also played futsal for the reserve team of Nueva Estrella.

The futsal club announced the suspension of its sporting activities, including a scheduled match against Argentinos Juniors, as a mark of respect.

“Today, no matches or results matter. Today, grief unites us and reminds us to stand close to those who need us most. Abel will always be part of our family,” Nueva Estrella said.

The Argentine Football Association also expressed its condolences to the player’s family and loved ones.

AFA President Claudio Tapia paid tribute to Núñez, extending his sympathies to the young footballer’s relatives, friends and teammates.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of condolences across Argentina’s football community, with clubs and supporters mourning the loss of a young player whose career was only beginning.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died on Nov. 3, a day after colliding with a goalkeeper during a match with FC Andorra.