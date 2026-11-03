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    Tenerife striker dies a day after collision with goalkeeper

    15:29, 3 November 2026

    Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died Tuesday morning, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Tenerife, Jesus de Miguel, FC Andorra, Owono
    Photo credit: x.com/433/status/2117543726796915171

    The 30-year-old Jesús de Miguel had collided with FC Andorra’s goalkeeper Jesús Owono during Monday’s match.

    Jesus de Miguel, FC Andorra, Owono
    Photo credit: x.com/Undercover_Camo/status/2117310314987294828

    De Miguel collided with Jesús Owono during Monday’s match. Owono’s knee struck De Miguel in the chest as both chased the ball. The referee suspended play with the score tied 2–2.

    Tenerife said Monday that De Miguel was in intensive care. In its Tuesday statement, the club said he died at 8 a.m. on November 3.

    “There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today,” the club said.

    De Miguel’s family thanked everyone who offered support and asked for privacy.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former FC Kairat goalkeeper Alexander Ubykin died at 73.

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