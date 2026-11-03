Tenerife striker dies a day after collision with goalkeeper

The 30-year-old Jesús de Miguel had collided with FC Andorra’s goalkeeper Jesús Owono during Monday’s match.

Photo credit: x.com/Undercover_Camo/status/2117310314987294828

De Miguel collided with Jesús Owono during Monday’s match. Owono’s knee struck De Miguel in the chest as both chased the ball. The referee suspended play with the score tied 2–2.

🔵⚪️ | Golpe fortísimo de Owono sobre Jesús de Miguel que hace que salten todas las alarmas. 🇪🇸👀 🙏🏼 Pronta recuperación a Jesús y que todo quede en un susto 🏟️ Tenerife - Andorra https://t.co/NXopIJ7p9H — Laliga News (@laligaa_neews) November 2, 2026

Tenerife said Monday that De Miguel was in intensive care. In its Tuesday statement, the club said he died at 8 a.m. on November 3.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today,” the club said.

De Miguel’s family thanked everyone who offered support and asked for privacy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former FC Kairat goalkeeper Alexander Ubykin died at 73.