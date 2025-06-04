EN
    Yevseyev propels to Round of 16 at tennis tournament in Germany

    11:46, 4 June 2025

    Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev cruised into the Round of 16 of the 2025 Heilbronner Neckarcup in Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev defeated the former world No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain with a score of 7–5, 7–5 in two sets.

    The Kazakhstani will next face Ignacio Buse of Peru in the Round of 16.

    As reported earlier, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the 2025 Roland Garros.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Germany
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
