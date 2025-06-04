Yevseyev propels to Round of 16 at tennis tournament in Germany

Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev defeated the former world No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain with a score of 7–5, 7–5 in two sets.

The Kazakhstani will next face Ignacio Buse of Peru in the Round of 16.

As reported earlier, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the 2025 Roland Garros.