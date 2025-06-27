Fedorov claims his 2nd gold at Kazakhstan Road Cycling Championships in Oskemen

As part of the championship, riders battled it out in the individual time trial, where the strongest claimed their titles.

Women's Elite Cycling Individual Time Trial (33.6 km):

Akpeil Osim (Zhetysu region) – 48:53.4 Faina Potapova (Zhetysu region) – 49:06.0 Angela Solovyova (Almaty region) – 50:08.1

Women's U23:

Violetta Kazakova (Shymkent) – 49:26.9 Polina Bratchikova (North Kazakhstan region) – 49:48.5 Yelizaveta Sklyarova (Kyzylorda region) – 50:19.3

Men's Elite Cycling Individual Time Trial (50.4 km):

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Zhetysu region) – 59:42.3 Daniil Pronskiy (North Kazakhstan region) – 1:02:17.2 Anton Kuzmin (Zhetysu region) – 1:02:32.8

Men’s U23:

Rudolf Remkhi (North Kazakhstan region) – 1:03:47.4 Mikhail Podluzhnyy (North Kazakhstan region) – 1:04:25.9 Mansur Beisembay (North Kazakhstan region) – 1:04:52.3

Recall that Fedorov had previously taken first place in the team time trial.

As reported earlier, the rider of XDS Astana Team Diego Ulissi has claimed victory at Giro dell’Appennino achieving his first win since joining the team.