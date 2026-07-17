Yesset Baiken named Governor of Ulytau region

Born in 1986 in Karaganda region, Yesset Baiken is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities. In 2010, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University. He holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and law.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Mayor of Astana (from February 2022), Mayor of Saryarka district of Astana (October 2020 – February 2022), Deputy Chief of Staff of Astana Mayor’s Office (August 2019 – October 2020), Governor of Nura district of Karaganda region (February 2019-July 2019), Chief Inspector at the State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work of the President’s Executive Office (August 2017-January 2019), and Expert of the Secretariat of the Head of the President’s Executive Office (August 2016-August 2017).

He also held a number of senior positions at the Astana Mayor’s Office.

Earlier, it was reported that Dastan Ryspekov had been relieved of duties as governor of Ulytau region.