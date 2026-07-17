Dastan Ryspekov relieved of duties as governor of Ulytau region
11:55, 17 July 2026
Kazakhstan's regional leadership reshuffle continued on Friday as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Dastan Ryspekov from his post as governor of Ulytau region, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
By decree of the Head of State, Dastan Ryspekov has been relieved of his duties as governor of Ulytau region, the statement said.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president signs a decree dismissing the Atyrau region governor.