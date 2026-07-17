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    Dastan Ryspekov relieved of duties as governor of Ulytau region

    11:55, 17 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's regional leadership reshuffle continued on Friday as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Dastan Ryspekov from his post as governor of Ulytau region, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Dastan Ryspekov relieved of duties as governor of Ulytau region
    Photo credit: Gov.kz

    By decree of the Head of State, Dastan Ryspekov has been relieved of his duties as governor of Ulytau region, the statement said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president signs a decree dismissing the Atyrau region governor. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Appointments, dismissals Ulytau region
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