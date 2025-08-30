EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Yerzhan Yerkinbayev appointed CEO of Kazakh Tourism Development

    09:10, 30 August 2025

    Yerzhan Yerkinbayev has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kazakh Tourism Development (KTD), a private company within the Baiterek holding structure. The decision was approved by the KTD Board of Directors, the Ministry of National Economy informs.

    Yerzhan Yerkinbayev appointed CEO of Kazakh Tourism Development
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazakh Tourism Development functions as a project office established to implement a comprehensive development program for the Almaty Mountain Cluster, one of Kazakhstan’s key tourism destinations.

    Yerkinbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, International Academy of Business as well as holds an MBA degree from the Paris School of Business.

    He brings extensive experience in both tourism and public administration. Yerkinbayev previously served as the Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, it was reported by a government order, Sanzhar Zharkeshov has been appointed to the post of the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan. 

    Appointments Tourism Baiterek Holding Appointments, dismissals
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All