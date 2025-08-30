Yerzhan Yerkinbayev appointed CEO of Kazakh Tourism Development

Kazakh Tourism Development functions as a project office established to implement a comprehensive development program for the Almaty Mountain Cluster, one of Kazakhstan’s key tourism destinations.

Yerkinbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, International Academy of Business as well as holds an MBA degree from the Paris School of Business.

He brings extensive experience in both tourism and public administration. Yerkinbayev previously served as the Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

