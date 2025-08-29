Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister

Sanzhar Zharkeshov brings extensive international experience across the energy industry, working in the U.S., Iraq, Russia, Scotland, Colombia, Oman, the UK, and Ukraine.

In 2019, he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he joined the QazaqGaz national company as the Board Chairman.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan appoints the new Deputy Minister of National Economy.