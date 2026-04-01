Kazakhstan claims first victory at Asian Boxing Championships

Kazakhstan’s three athletes lost opening bouts and finished their performances in the tournament within the first two days.

Orazbek Assylkulov opened the third day with the men’s -60kg bout and took over the Philippines’ Paul Julyfer Bascon. To note, he won a gold medal at the 2025 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships (International Olympic Committee withdrew recognition of the IBA in 2023) and silver at the 2024 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

Assylkulov won the first and third rounds with a unanimous decision of 5:0, while four out of five referees awarded victory to the Kazakh boxer in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, Assylkulov will face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, who has won the first bout with Akmal Ubaidov of Tajikistan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had ended the opening day at Asian Boxing Championships without a victory.