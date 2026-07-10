Yernur Myrzakhmet wins bronze at World Youth Weightlifting Championships
14:39, 10 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Yernur Myrzakhmet claimed a bronze medal at the World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Cali, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the 79 kg weight category, Myrzakhmet posted a total of 304 kg (142 kg in the snatch and 162 kg in the clean and jerk) to finish third overall.
Egypt's Mohamed Abdelradi won the gold medal with a total of 318 kg (143+175), while Libya's Abdulrauf Khalifa took silver with 305 kg (137+168).
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had been ranked among the world's 10 highest-paid tennis players in 2026.