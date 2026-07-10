Yernur Myrzakhmet wins bronze at World Youth Weightlifting Championships

Competing in the 79 kg weight category, Myrzakhmet posted a total of 304 kg (142 kg in the snatch and 162 kg in the clean and jerk) to finish third overall.

Egypt's Mohamed Abdelradi won the gold medal with a total of 318 kg (143+175), while Libya's Abdulrauf Khalifa took silver with 305 kg (137+168).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had been ranked among the world's 10 highest-paid tennis players in 2026.