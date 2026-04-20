Yerlik Sertay claims silver at Westend Epee Grand Prix

The Kazakhstani epee fencer advanced to the 1/32 finals, defeating Yeonho Nam of South Korea 15-6, Hungary’s Levente Buta 13-12, and World No. 2 Gergely Siklósi 15-12.

Yerlik Sertay secured 15-9 and 15-12 victories over Jakub Jurka of the Czech Republic and Switzerland’s Ian Hauri in the semifinals.

In the final round, Kazakhstan’s Yerlik Sertay lost to Hungary’s David Nagy, 12-15, earning silver at the tournament. The Netherlands’ Tristan Tulen and Switzerland’s Ian Hauri shared bronze medals.

Earlier, it was reported that fifteen epee fencers would represent Kazakhstan at the Westend Epee Grand Prix in Budapest.