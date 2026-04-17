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    Kazakhstan announces roster for Westend Epee Grand Prix in Hungary

    22:14, 17 April 2026

    Westend Grand Prix is underway in Budapest, Hungary, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan announces roster for Westend Epee Grand Prix in Hungary
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    According to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee, fifteen epee fencers, including Elmir Alimzhanov, Alexandr Fedotov, Angsar Kassen, Mikhail Kuzmin, Bogdan Lukin, Kirill Pavlov, Kirill Prokhodov, Yerlik Sertay, Vadim Sharlaimov, Georgiy Tinnikov, Nikita Zhulinskiy, Vladislava Andreyeva, Viktoriya Kaidarova, Lyazzat Karipova, and Sofiya Nikolaichuk, will represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.

    The tournament will run from April 17 to 19.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s fencing federation had announced the lineup for the 2026 FIE Women’s Sabre World Cup stage in Athens.

    Fencing Kazakhstan Sport Upcoming Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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