Yerkezhan Kuntugan named deputy director of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex

Kuntugan brings extensive experience in the media industry. Before being appointed director of Jibek Joly TV channel in January 2023, she served as creative director at the Presidential TV and Radio Complex.

Throughout the years, she has also worked as an executive producer at Atameken Business and as a creative producer at Eurasia TV channel.

In her new position, Kuntugan will participate in coordinating key areas of the Presidential TV and Radio Complex’s activities, including the development of television content, implementation of information and creative projects, and improvement of production processes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin had been elected Vice President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) for Asia and Europe.