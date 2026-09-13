Gennady Golovkin appointed to new international sports post

The election took place on September 12 during the 15th ISSA General Assembly in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Golovkin joins its Executive Committee for the 2026–2029 term in his new role.

ISSA President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports and head of the country’s Olympic and Paralympic Committee, was re-elected for another term.

This marks another major international appointment for Golovkin. Since February 2024, he has led Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, and in November 2025, he was elected President of World Boxing.

As written before, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin has been included in the official list of candidates for the post of Vice President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) for Asia and Europe.

Previously, it was reported that Gennady Golovkin became the first Kazakh boxer to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Canastota, New York.

It was also reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Golovkin on IBHOF induction.