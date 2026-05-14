Kazakhstan reveals roster for Asian Taekwondo Championship

The coaching staff announced Kazakhstan’s squad for the upcoming continental tournament.

Yerkebulan Yensegenov (54kg), Zhavokhirkhon Islamov (58kg), Azim Niyazov and Samirkhon Ababakirov (63kg), Sultanbek Orynbek (68kg), Eldar Birimbay (74kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali and Mergen Ganiyev (80kg), Meiir Nurgazin (87kg), and Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) will compete in the men’s events.

Aidana Kumartayeva (46kg), Nodira Akhmedova (49kg), Aidana Sundetbay and Aziza Karajanova (53kg), Togzhan Kaznabek (57kg), Kamila Aimukasheva (62kg), Ayaulym Askar (67kg), Nazym Makhmutova and Aksaule Yerkassymova (+73kg) will compete in the women’s events.

The Asian Championships will run through May 24.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that representatives of the Kazakh table tennis team, Alan Kurmagaliyev and Zauresh Akasheva, had achieved a top-three finish at the WTT Feeder Istanbul 2026 in Türkiye.