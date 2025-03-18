More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana

According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.

Qamajai is one of the most popular Kazakh folk dances, instilling a sense of lightness, elegance and joy, whereas the largest assembly of dancers is exciting as well as key to preserving the national culture, says Rakhat Tauirzhan, creative director of the Shashu folk ensemble, hailing the all-female high performance.

Later, the audience mingled with the dancing pupils in synchronized moves, with the pattern resembling a tulip flower emerging, as the performance ended.

The event also featured the traditional costumes fashion show, with college students showcasing traditional Kazakh attire.

On March 14, Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations started in Kazakhstan, as Astana braces for over 200 large-scale events, including concerts, exhibitions, plays, creative evenings and others.