More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.
Qamajai is one of the most popular Kazakh folk dances, instilling a sense of lightness, elegance and joy, whereas the largest assembly of dancers is exciting as well as key to preserving the national culture, says Rakhat Tauirzhan, creative director of the Shashu folk ensemble, hailing the all-female high performance.
Later, the audience mingled with the dancing pupils in synchronized moves, with the pattern resembling a tulip flower emerging, as the performance ended.
The event also featured the traditional costumes fashion show, with college students showcasing traditional Kazakh attire.
On March 14, Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations started in Kazakhstan, as Astana braces for over 200 large-scale events, including concerts, exhibitions, plays, creative evenings and others.