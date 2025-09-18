EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    New deputy of Kazakhstan's financial market regulator named

    13:35, 18 September 2025

    Dauren Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market (ARDFM), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Dauren Salimbayev
    Photo credit: Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market

    "By order of the Head of State, Dauren Niyazbekovich Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

    Before this appointment, Salimbayev served as Director of ARDFM's Department of Methodology and Prudential Regulation of Financial Organizations.

    As earlier reported, Marat Ashim was appointed the Adviser to the President – Head of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan

    Appointments, dismissals Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All