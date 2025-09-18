New deputy of Kazakhstan's financial market regulator named

"By order of the Head of State, Dauren Niyazbekovich Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Before this appointment, Salimbayev served as Director of ARDFM's Department of Methodology and Prudential Regulation of Financial Organizations.

As earlier reported, Marat Ashim was appointed the Adviser to the President – Head of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan