Yelizaveta Matveyeva claims bronze at Asian Jumps Championships in China

Yelizaveta Matveyeva secured third place in the women’s high jump with a leap of 1.80 meters, sharing the bronze medal with Hong Kong's Chung Wai Ya.

Uzbekistan’s Barnohon Sayfullaeva took gold with a leap of 1.83 meters, while Jiawen Lu of China secured silver with 1.80 meters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s judoka Nurmukhamet Botabay had won the gold medal at the La Nucia/Benidorm European Open 2026 in Spain.