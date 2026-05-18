Kazakhstan's Nurmukhamet Botabay wins judo tournament in Spain
10:58, 18 May 2026
La Nucia/Benidorm European Open 2026 wrapped up in Spain, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan finished the competition with one medal.
Nurmukhamet Botabay claimed the gold medal in the men’s -66 kg, reaching the top step of the podium.
In the final, the Kazakh judoka defeated Ari Berliner of the United States.
Meanwhile, Galiya Tynbayeva (-48 kg), Akzhigit Nassyr (-66 kg), and Dastan Shayakhmetov (-73 kg) finished in fifth place in Spain.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.