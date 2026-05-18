Kazakhstan's Nurmukhamet Botabay wins judo tournament in Spain

Kazakhstan finished the competition with one medal.

Nurmukhamet Botabay claimed the gold medal in the men’s -66 kg, reaching the top step of the podium.

In the final, the Kazakh judoka defeated Ari Berliner of the United States.

Meanwhile, Galiya Tynbayeva (-48 kg), Akzhigit Nassyr (-66 kg), and Dastan Shayakhmetov (-73 kg) finished in fifth place in Spain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.