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    Kazakhstan's Nurmukhamet Botabay wins judo tournament in Spain

    10:58, 18 May 2026

    La Nucia/Benidorm European Open 2026 wrapped up in Spain, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Nurmukhamet Botabay wins judo tournament in Spain
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan finished the competition with one medal.

    Nurmukhamet Botabay claimed the gold medal in the men’s -66 kg, reaching the top step of the podium.

    In the final, the Kazakh judoka defeated Ari Berliner of the United States.

    Meanwhile, Galiya Tynbayeva (-48 kg), Akzhigit Nassyr (-66 kg), and Dastan Shayakhmetov (-73 kg) finished in fifth place in Spain.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee Spain
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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