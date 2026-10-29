Yeldos Smetov wins at start of Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

Competing in the men's 60 kg weight category, Yeldos Smetov defeated China's Ma Yulin in the round of 16 to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Fellow Kazakh judoka Talgat Orynbassar also advanced in the same weight category after defeating Russia's Turpal Khabibulaev.

In the men's 66 kg division, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev secured a victory over Croatia's Dani Klacar to reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Akylzhan Zhubatkanov, also competing in the 66 kg category, suffered an opening-round defeat to Mongolia's Narmandakh Bayanmunkh, ending his campaign at the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's men’s compound team had struck gold, defeating Bangladesh in the final match.