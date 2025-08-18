Yedige Kassimbek reaches U20 World Wrestling Championships final
10:36, 18 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Yedige Kassimbek advanced to the final of the now-running U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kassimbek (125 kg) cruised into the final with a convincing 11:0 semifinal win over American Cole Mirasola.
In the gold medal match, he will face Iran’s Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad.
