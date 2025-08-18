EN
    Yedige Kassimbek reaches U20 World Wrestling Championships final

    10:36, 18 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Yedige Kassimbek advanced to the final of the now-running U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kassimbek (125 kg) cruised into the final with a convincing 11:0 semifinal win over American Cole Mirasola.

    In the gold medal match, he will face Iran’s Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has won four medals in four women’s and men’s weight categories at the first-ever CISM Military Kazakh Wrestling Challenge (Qazaq Kuresi).

    Nariman Mergalym
