Year of Working Professions marks new stage of respect for labor, Yerlan Karin

He emphasized that the focus of both the state and society today is not on media fame but on the real contribution of ordinary workers such as teachers, doctors, energy specialists, transport employees, farmers, and representatives of other fields.

Karin noted that the Year of Working Professions was dedicated not to structures or programs, but to the worker himself, as well as to the values of peace and professionalism. He recalled that ahead of Republic Day this year, more than 500 workers from various industries, 138 representatives of labor dynasties, and over 200 scientists, teachers, and doctors were honored with state awards.

He also reminded that in 2024, the highest state award, “Kazakhstan Yenbek Eri” (Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan) award was given to Murat Karazhumanov, a machine operator from North Kazakhstan, and Sergey Chernovoy, a worker from Karaganda region who had dedicated more than 40 years to his profession.

He said, the conclusion of the Year of Working Professions does not mean the end of this work, but rather the beginning of a new stage in building lasting respect for labor.

He noted working professions are not professions of the past, as sometimes portrayed. They are professions of the present and future of our country. That is why the President constantly emphasizes the need to prepare personnel for the economy of the future, to look ahead, and to anticipate trends.

He stressed that special attention is being paid to digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence, with comprehensive efforts already underway to adapt the labor market to global technological transformation.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balaeva reported that 3.3 million people in Kazakhstan are employed in skilled trades.