3.3 million work in skilled trades in Kazakhstan, Minister Balayeva

The Minister emphasized that Year of Working Professions is not a one-time effort but a strategic direction with long-term goals. According to the Minister, 3.3 million people in Kazakhstan are employed in skilled trades, covering about 2,000 technical specialties. Colleges and universities have established training systems to prepare qualified personnel for the real economy, business, digital platforms, and the social sector.

She reminded President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the Nation, stressed the importance of raising the status of honest, creative labor and fostering teamwork.

Among the most in-demand professions are farmers up to 57,000, welders about 25,000, locksmiths and automotive specialists 16,000. She noted it is just a part of the wide range of trade jobs.

The Minister emphasized youth employment, adding that currently, around 1.2 million young people in Kazakhstan work in skilled trades.

As part of the Year of Working Professions, about 4,000 enterprises nationwide held open-door events, attended by more than 113,000 schoolchildren and students. Aida Balayeva noted that young people are actively mastering trades that offer real career opportunities.

She underlined that support for working professions will continue, with initiatives to raise their prestige and develop mentorship programs remaining on the state policy agenda.

As written before, Kazakhstan declared 2025 the Year of Working Professions, aiming to support workers, enhance their social status, and reform vocational education.