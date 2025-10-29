Yale University Library enriched with works by prominent Kazakh thinkers and composers

The event brought together Ruthann McTyre, Director of Yale’s Music Library; Mark Bailey, Head of the Historical Sound Recordings Department; Vladimir Dyo, Founder of Global Music Partnership; as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York, and Kazakh students studying at Yale.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The collection includes the works by Abai Kunanbayev, selected studies by Shokan Valikhanov, and modern editions of Kazakh prose. A special contribution came from musical scores by Kuat Shildebayev, showcasing the rich tradition of Kazakh orchestral music.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The inclusion of these materials opens new opportunities for academic cooperation. Yale’s Department of Historical Sound Recordings plans to incorporate the scores into its research and performance activities, giving the U.S. academic community greater access to Kazakhstan’s national musical heritage.

Yale University also hosted a concert of Kazakh classical music dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Republic Day. The program was curated by Vladimir Dyo, Artistic Director of Global Music Partnership, with support from Yale’s faculty and student community.

The concert featured compositions inspired by traditional Kazakh melodies as well as works by contemporary composers, reflecting the evolution of Kazakhstan’s national school of composition.

Earlier, it was reported that Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with Kazakhstan's Flag in honor of Republic Day.