    Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with Kazakhstani flag to celebrate Republic Day

    08:24, 26 October 2025

    The tallest tower in the world – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – was lit up with Kazakhstani flag on the 25th of October, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    A video showing the Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of Kazakhstan’s national flag was posted on the Instagram page of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai.

    “This is how the UAE congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day,” the Consulate General’s caption reads.

    As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Republic Day.

     

