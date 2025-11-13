XXI Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum held in Uralsk

Among them are governmental officials of Kazakhstan and Russia, representatives of both countries' business communities, investors, experts, youth organizations, and mass media.

This year, the forum was entitled as “Working Professions – Driver of Economic Growth.”

Photo credit: West Kazakhstan region's akimat

The forum featured direct meetings between entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as panel sessions with the participation of experts from both countries. They focused on training personnel in the fields of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, energy and industry, transport and logistics, as well as the agro-industrial sector. Discussions also addressed attracting young people to these areas and exchanging experience between regions in the training of specialists.

In addition, an exhibition showcasing cooperation between colleges and enterprises was also organized. It helped young people to see the attractiveness and importance of vocational education and to understand how enterprises operate in various fields. In the pavilions, Kazakhstani colleges, universities, and major enterprises presented their latest developments and achievements in education

According to the Governor of the West Kazakhstan region, Nariman Turegaliyev, the forum enabled companies, universities, and colleges to establish direct contacts and unlock opportunities for cooperation.

Photo credit: West Kazakhstan region's akimat

The annual forum aimed at deepening socio-economic relations, and enhancing cooperation in education, culture, sport, and other spheres.

“The event is of great importance to us. First and foremost, it represents the development of close interregional cooperation as well as trade and economic relations. From 2023 to 2025, foreign trade turnover between the West Kazakhstan region and the Russian Federation amounted to $2.1 billion. Of more than two thousand foreign companies operating in our region, over 50% are Russian enterprises,” said Nariman Turegaliyev.

The event ended with the signing of a package of agreements on interregional and commercial cooperation.

According to Arman Shakkaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, over the past five years, trade between Kazakhstan and Russia surged by more than 50%. In 2024, the volume of trade exceeded $28 billion.

“We face the major task of raising trade to $30 billion in the nearest future. The forum highlights the key areas where we can expand and deepen our trade and economic cooperation,” he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Russia agreed to set up a joint intergovernmental commission to conduct flight tests of the Soyuz-5 and Baiterek rocket systems.