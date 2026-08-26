Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

The sides will debate further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Following the talks, a package of interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents will be signed.

Xi Jinping will also participate in celebrations of the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games.

The upcoming state visit of the Chinese President will be an important milestone in further strengthening Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, which are based on strong friendship, mutual trust, and support.

As written before, the 6th World Nomad Games will take place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026.

Its opening ceremony will be held at Bishkek Arena on August 31.

The main events will take place in Issyk-Kul region.

The Games are set to bring together over 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries.