VI World Nomad Games: Kyrgyzstan expects 3,000 athletes from over 100 countries

More than 3,000 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to compete in 43 sports, while Bishkek will also host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Sporting events will take place across several venues, including the Cholpon-Ata Hippodrome, Kyrchyn Jailoo, and the Gazprom health complex, featuring traditional nomadic sports alongside disciplines from other countries. Intellectual games, such as toguz korgool, owari, and mangala, will be organized at the Eurasia resort.

Photo credit: Kabar

The Games will also include an extensive cultural program, with more than 800 events planned across the Issyk-Kul region. These will feature folk music, storytelling, traditional crafts, ethnic fashion, scientific forums, and an ethno-village showcasing Kyrgyz nomadic heritage.

The World Nomad Games, launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, are intended to promote and preserve the cultural and sporting traditions of nomadic civilizations.In 2022, the Games were hosted by the Turkish city of Iznik, and in 2024, by the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. This year, Kyrgyzstan once again took up the baton.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had unveiled the official video for the 2026 World Nomad Games.