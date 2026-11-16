Xi Jinping to host China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin and Trump in Shenzhen
09:10, 16 November 2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a trilateral China-Russia-U.S. summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on November 19, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-U.S. Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Xi and Trump called for cooperation at the White House summit.