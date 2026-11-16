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    Xi Jinping to host China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin and Trump in Shenzhen

    09:10, 16 November 2026

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a trilateral China-Russia-U.S. summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on November 19, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Xi Jinping to host China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin and Trump in Shenzhen
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-U.S. Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," the spokesperson said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Xi and Trump called for cooperation at the White House summit. 

     

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