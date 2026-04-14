Xi Jinping puts forward four-point proposal to promote peace and stability in Middle East

During the talks, the Chinese leadeк put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Xi called for adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence. Countries in the Middle East and Gulf region are interdependent and inseparable neighbors. He stated that efforts should be made to support these countries to improve their relations, and it is imperative to promote the building of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region.

He urged adherence to the principle of national sovereignty. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded, he noted.

Xi said the authority of international rule of law should be upheld to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle.

He also said development and security should be coordinated. According to him, all parties should work together to create a favorable environment for the development of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, had called on five regional countries to provide compensation for damages sustained during the recent conflict.