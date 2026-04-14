Iran demands compensation from five regional states over conflict damages

In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, Iravani stated that Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan had breached their international obligations toward Iran. He argued that these actions engage their international responsibility under international law.

The Iranian envoy maintained that the countries in question should compensate Tehran for both material and moral damages resulting from what he described as “a clear violation of international law.” According to the letter, the claims are based on evidence collected by Iran’s armed forces.

“Contrary to the claimants’ general refutation of the legal arguments and factual evidence, the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided the Security Council with documented and evidentiary information regarding not only the use of the territories of the aforesaid States by the aggressors, but also, in some instances, their direct involvement in the commission of unlawful armed attacks targeting civilian objects in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iravani wrote.

The letter further states that since February 28, Iran has been subjected to what it described as a joint act of aggression by the United States and Israel, carried out with the use of territories belonging to the five states. Tehran argues that allowing such use of territory constitutes participation in acts of aggression under international law.

“By their internationally wrongful acts, they have breached their international obligations owed to the Islamic Republic of Iran under international law, thereby engaging their international responsibility; and should make full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage sustained as a result of their internationally wrongful acts,” the letter states.

Iran also called on the countries to cease any actions that would allow their territories to be used for further operations against it, while reiterating its position that it is acting within its right to self-defense.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the United States began a naval blockade of all maritime traffic attempting to enter or exit ports in Iran.