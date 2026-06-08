Xi Jinping lands in North Korea to strengthen ties with Kim Jong-un

Xi was welcomed at the invitation of North Korean president Kim Jong-un. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on economic cooperation and regional security.

Xi last visited North Korea in 2019, while Kim has made multiple trips to Beijing since assuming power in 2011. Their most recent meeting was in September during China’s Victory Day celebrations.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Beijing and Pyongyang, underscoring the symbolic weight of Xi’s visit.

For Beijing, the visit is an opportunity to reaffirm its influence on the Korean Peninsula. Following Xi’s recent summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and President Putin, as well as his participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in South Korea, the Pyongyang trip positions China to play a central role in any future diplomatic efforts involving Washington and Seoul.

Earlier, it was reported that Xi Jinping was set to visit North Korea.