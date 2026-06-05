Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit North Korea next week

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Chinese President will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 9-10 at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The visit was also confirmed by the Chinese side. According to Xinhua News Agency, the announcement was made by a spokesperson for the international department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xi last visited North Korea in June 2019, when he held talks with Kim Jong-un during his first state visit to the country since taking office as China's president in 2012.

Earlier, during the historic visit of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to Kazakhstan, the Baiterek National Investment Holding hosted a meeting with a large business delegation from Hong Kong and mainland China.