    XDS Astana's Syritsa sprints to third at Czech Tour Stage 1

    17:15, 15 August 2025

    Gleb Syritsa, the rider of XDS Astana Development Team, claimed third place in the opening stage of the Czech Tour. Another team rider Ivan Smirnov had a mechanical issue in the final kilometers and was unable to contribute to the bunch sprint, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    Czech Tour. Syritsa sprints to third on Stage 1
    Photo credit: www.czechtour.com

    The first stage of the race started in Prague and after 163,2 kilometers finished in Karlovy Vary with a bunch sprint.

    “Everyone worked very well today. It was quite a fast finale and we almost crashed in the final turn, probably we went too fast there, so the third place in the end is not that bad. However, we were aiming for a victory. It’s a pitty that Ivan (Smirnov) could not be with us in the bunch sprint, due to a mechanical, because that could have helped us a lot”, — said Gleb Syritsa after the stage.

    To note, XDS Astana's Mellano secures a podium at GP Poggiana.

     

    Sport XDS Astana Team Cycling
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
