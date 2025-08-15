XDS Astana's Syritsa sprints to third at Czech Tour Stage 1

The first stage of the race started in Prague and after 163,2 kilometers finished in Karlovy Vary with a bunch sprint.

“Everyone worked very well today. It was quite a fast finale and we almost crashed in the final turn, probably we went too fast there, so the third place in the end is not that bad. However, we were aiming for a victory. It’s a pitty that Ivan (Smirnov) could not be with us in the bunch sprint, due to a mechanical, because that could have helped us a lot”, — said Gleb Syritsa after the stage.