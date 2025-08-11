XDS Astana's Mellano secures podium at GP Poggiana

The Italian one-day race in Poggiana covered 164.5 kilometers and featured two climbs, each tackled four times. Mellano was part of the chasing group behind the breakaway riders who reached the finish first. Mellano won the sprint from his group, securing a spot on the podium.

"The race was tough, with very hot weather and demanding climbs. In the end, there were about 15–20 riders left. I managed to attack on the flat, catch the riders ahead, and win the sprint from the group. My form is good, and in the next races we will try once again to give our maximum and go for the win", – said Ludovico Mellano after the race.

Notably, Lorenzo Fortunato of the XDS Astana Team secured third place on the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.