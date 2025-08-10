Vuelta a Burgos: XDS Astana rider Fortunato finishes 2nd in GC

The fifth and final stage of the Spanish race started in Quintana del Pidio and after 138.3 kilometers concluded with a summit finish at Lagunas de Neila. Fortunato’s effort on the decisive climb earned him a podium spot on the day and elevated him to second overall.

I can say that I’m quite satisfied with the result - the third place in the decisive stage and second overall is a very good performance. I came here to the Vuelta a Burgos with the goal of starting the second part of the season, testing my form and readiness, and trying to fight for the general classification. I think everything went well. I would have liked to fight for a win today, but there were riders stronger than me. Still, I think I handled the final climb well and did everything I could, so finishing second overall is great. Now it’s time for a short rest, recovery, and then on to the Vuelta a España, said Lorenzo Fortunato after the race.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh tennis players secure early spots in the Roland Garros qualifying final.