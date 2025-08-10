Vuelta a Burgos: XDS Astana rider Fortunato finishes 2nd in GC
Lorenzo Fortunato of the XDS Astana Team secured the third place on the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. Thanks to his strong performance in the mountainous stages, Fortunato moved up to the second place in the general classification, Kazinform News Agency cites the team's press service.
The fifth and final stage of the Spanish race started in Quintana del Pidio and after 138.3 kilometers concluded with a summit finish at Lagunas de Neila. Fortunato’s effort on the decisive climb earned him a podium spot on the day and elevated him to second overall.
I can say that I’m quite satisfied with the result - the third place in the decisive stage and second overall is a very good performance. I came here to the Vuelta a Burgos with the goal of starting the second part of the season, testing my form and readiness, and trying to fight for the general classification. I think everything went well. I would have liked to fight for a win today, but there were riders stronger than me. Still, I think I handled the final climb well and did everything I could, so finishing second overall is great. Now it’s time for a short rest, recovery, and then on to the Vuelta a España, said Lorenzo Fortunato after the race.
