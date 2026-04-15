XDS Astana's Malucelli finishes second on Tour of Hainan opener
20:38, 15 April 2026
XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli took second place on the opening stage of the Tour of Hainan, which ended in a bunch sprint in the city of Danzhou, Qazinform News Agency cites the team's press service.
“Today we have second place. In the final, I chose a good position for the sprint, from the right wheel, but I got a bit boxed in, so I couldn’t launch at the right moment. Nevertheless, I think the start of the race was successful: we avoided crashes and stayed at the front. We are aiming to fight on every stage, and I hope the victories will come,” said Matteo Malucelli.
Earlier, Christian Scaroni took 3rd in the dramatic Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4.