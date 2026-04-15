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    XDS Astana's Malucelli finishes second on Tour of Hainan opener

    20:38, 15 April 2026

    XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli took second place on the opening stage of the Tour of Hainan, which ended in a bunch sprint in the city of Danzhou, Qazinform News Agency cites the team's press service.

    XDS Astana's Malucelli finishes second on Tour of Hainan opener
    Photo source: Tour of Hainan

    “Today we have second place. In the final, I chose a good position for the sprint, from the right wheel, but I got a bit boxed in, so I couldn’t launch at the right moment. Nevertheless, I think the start of the race was successful: we avoided crashes and stayed at the front. We are aiming to fight on every stage, and I hope the victories will come,” said Matteo Malucelli.

    Earlier, Christian Scaroni took 3rd in the dramatic Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4.

     

    Sport Cycling XDS Astana Team China
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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