XDS Astana's Mulubrhan wins final stage at Tour de Kyushu

The stage concluded with a sprint from a reduced peloton, where Mulubrhan, after a perfect lead-out from Alessio Delle Vedove, took an excellent position for the final sprint and went on to win.

"Today our main goal was to try to move up in the General Classification, so I focused on the intermediate sprints. Also, Nicolas (Vinokurov) was very active – he attacked and tried to break away. We did everything we could. As a team, I think we rode a very strong stage, everyone gave 100% for the overall result. In the finale, the group was not very big, so I decided to go for the sprint. Alessio (Delle Vedove) helped me get into a good position, and then I gave it everything to take the win. It all worked out perfectly. It’s a really nice victory, and I’m happy to finish the season this way. It was a very intense season, and now it’s time to rest, recover, and reset for next year," said Henok Mulubrhan.

For XDS Astana Team, this marks the 32nd victory of the 2025 season.

In the final General Classification of the Tour de Kyushu, Henok Mulubrhan finished 5th overall and also won the red jersey of the points classification.

