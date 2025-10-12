XDS Astana Team rider triumphs at Tour of Taihu Lake
16:31, 12 October 2025
XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli took a sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake, which concluded October 11 in China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the team’s press service.
This result allowed Malucelli to strengthen his lead and ultimately win the Chinese stage race overall.
The Italian rider of XDS Astana Team also claimed the points classification of the Tour of Taihu Lake. XDS Astana Team won the Team Classification of the race.
For Malucelli, this double success marks his eighth victory of the season, while for XDS Astana Team, it is the 31st win of the 2025 season.
Earlier it was reported that Matteo Malucelli claimed victory in the tour's opening stage.