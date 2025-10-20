XDS Astana’s Diego Ulissi collects third-place finish at Veneto Classic 2025

The Italian one-day race started in Soave and after 178.8 kilometers finished in Bassano del Grappa. Diego Ulissi and Mattia Negrente (XDS Astana Development Team) were part of the breakaway and were fighting until the finale of the race. During the final kilometers, Diego was leading, but went too fast on a descent on a gravel part and almost lost contact. In the end, the season was still finished on a podium with the third place.

Talking about the season, I’m satisfied with this year we’ve had. I experienced some strong emotions, starting from the moment I wore the Maglia Rosa at the Giro d’Italia. I managed to win my first race wearing the XDS Astana Team jersey, I also tried to help our young riders grow and contribute to the team. We had a great season, many riders were very strong, and we managed to stay among the best teams in the world. Today I joined a large breakaway and I saw there were some strong riders, so I went with Negrente, and we worked well together. In the finale, I tried to attack on the Diesel Farm climb, but I had a small issue on the descent, the road was tricky, it happens. There was a chance to fight for a victory, but still, I am glad to finish this season on a podium. Now I’m taking some rest but I am already thinking about next season, said Diego Ulissi after the finish.

As reported previously, Elena Rybakina becomes the first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles, clinching her milestone victory at the AUX Ningbo Open in China.