EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Elena Rybakina - first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles

    17:16, 19 October 2025

    Elena Rybakina becomes the first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles, clinching her milestone victory at the AUX Ningbo Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Elena Rybakina - first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles
    Photo credit: KTF

    World No. 9 Elena Rybakina defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No. 10) in the women’s singles finals with a score of 3–6, 6–0, 6–2, securing her 10th career WTA title, including two WTA 1000 trophies and the Wimbledon Grand Slam win, making her the first player from Kazakhstan to reach this milestone in singles competition.

    Earlier Elena Rybakina advanced to Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China.

    Sport Elena Rybakina Tennis Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All