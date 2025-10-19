Elena Rybakina - first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles

World No. 9 Elena Rybakina defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No. 10) in the women’s singles finals with a score of 3–6, 6–0, 6–2, securing her 10th career WTA title, including two WTA 1000 trophies and the Wimbledon Grand Slam win, making her the first player from Kazakhstan to reach this milestone in singles competition.

Earlier Elena Rybakina advanced to Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China.