XDS Astana's Champoussin takes second, Tejada is fourth in Paris-Nice Stage 5

“We focused on the stage finale and aimed to fight for the victory. Throughout the day, the team supported me and Harold, allowing us to be well-positioned for the final climb. I gave it my all in the last meters, felt good, and finished second, while Harold took fourth place. I think we showed a strong performance, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming stages”, said Clément Champoussin.

“The team's plan today was for Clément and me to save energy for the final climb. I want to thank my teammates for their support, as they helped us all day long. The day went well, and we were able to fight on the final climb, finishing second and fourth. I think it's a good result. Now, we focus on the following stages ahead”, said Harold Tejada.

Earlier it was reported, XDS Astana Team will take part in the Italian WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from March 10th to 16th.