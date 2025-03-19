РУ
XDS Astana Team to race for gold at Nokere/Denain/Bredene 2025

09:41, 19 March 2025

XDS Astana Team will take part in three classic races in Belgium and France: Danilith Nokere Koerse (Belgium, 19 March), Grand Prix de Denain (France, 20 March), Bredene Koksijde Classic (Belgium, 21 March), Kazinform News Aganecy quotes the Team's press service. 

cycling
Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

Rider roster: Aaron Gate, Cees Bol, Max Kanter, Michele Gazzoli, Alessandro Romele.

Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Dmitri Sedoun.

Noteworthy, XDS Astana Development Team rider Ivan Smirnov claimed victory at the Italian one-day race La Popolarissima.

 

