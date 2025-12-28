XDS Astana Team ready for the 2026 season

The previous, anniversary 20th season marked a major breakthrough for the team, resulting in 32 victories, 73 podium finishes, and 4th place in the WorldTeam ranking. A new three-year WorldTour cycle now lies ahead, and the team is fully prepared for the new challenge and the pursuit of new heights.

In 2026, XDS Astana Team will feature a roster of 30 riders. Compared to the previous season, the lineup has not changed significantly, but it has been strengthened by four new riders — Arjen Livyns, Cristián Rodríguez, Marco Schrettl and Thomas Silva – as well as two riders promoted from XDS Astana Development Team, Gleb Syritsa and Lev Gonov.

“The season that has finished brought us unforgettable emotions and tremendous motivation to keep moving forward and continue improving. We managed not only to achieve our objectives, but, most importantly, to restore our confidence – the belief that the team is capable of achieving any goal set before it, even those that may seem unattainable. I am very pleased that XDS Astana Team, with the incredible support of our main partners Samruk-Kazyna, the SportQory Sports Support Fund, and XDS, completed its 20th anniversary season in a bright and successful manner. However, a new three-year WorldTour cycle is beginning, and new challenges and ambitious goals lie ahead. As in the past season, we will do everything possible to achieve everything we set out to accomplish and strive for. A special focus among our objectives is the successful performance of the team’s Kazakh riders at the Summer Asian Games. Our roster is now fully formed, and I believe that through targeted recruitment we have further strengthened and balanced the team. In the new season, XDS Astana Team is capable of achieving major accomplishments”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.

To note, Uruguayan rider Thomas Silva will compete in the World Tour with XDS Astana Team starting from the next season.