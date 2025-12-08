Thomas Silva moves to XDS Astana Team

The 23-year-old rider has already established himself as a strong one-day racer who performs confidently on hilly terrain and also possesses a powerful sprint. Thomas Silva is the current Uruguayan national champion. In the 2025 season, he won the mountains classification of the Vuelta a Andalucía, a stage at the Tour of Qinghai Lake, where he also finished 2nd overall, and a stage at the Grande Prémio Internacional Beiras e Serra da Estrela. In addition, Silva placed 4th at the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain and the Grand Prix du Morbihan.

“I am very happy and inspired by the opportunity to take a big step into the World Tour with such a prestigious historical team as XDS Astana Team. I am looking forward to joining the team, anticipating the new season, and my motivation is at the highest level! There is a lot of work ahead, but I am ready to give my all to continue improving as a professional rider”, – said Thomas Silva. “Over the past few years, Thomas Silva has grown significantly, and his progress at the pro-continental level has been very noticeable, so his move to the World Tour was only a matter of time. I am glad that we reached a consensus with Caja Rural – Seguros RGA management and were able to make this transition before the 2026 season. I believe that in our team, Thomas will have everything he needs to continue the forward momentum he has built over the past two seasons”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.

To note, Belgian rider Arjen Livyns will join the XDS Astana Team starting from the 2026 season. The rider and the team have signed a one-year agreement.