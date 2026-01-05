XDS Astana Team announces new partnership

“EKOÏ is a well-known and respected brand in the world of cycling, and I am very pleased that we are entering the new three-year World Tour cycle together. We had an excellent and productive 2025 season, and I am confident that, with EKOÏ’s support, XDS Astana Team will continue to progress. I look forward to achieving even more victories in the gear of our new partner”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with XDS Astana Team, which includes the supply of apparel and glasses. Our collaboration began with a meeting with Alexandr Vinokurov at the start of the Tour de France in Lille. Seeking an innovative partner with expertise in aerodynamics and protection against cold and rain, we quickly reached an agreement. XDS Astana Team embodies an offensive spirit and remarkable resilience at the highest global level. It is a team I truly admire”, – emphasized Jean-Christophe Rattel, founder of EKOÏ.

About EKOÏ

Founded in 2001 in Roubaix and now based in Fréjus, EKOÏ has quickly established itself as a leading brand in the international cycling equipment market (road, mountain bike, triathlon). A pioneer in online sales since 2008, EKOÏ offers premium products that combine stylish design with technical features, providing excellent value for money. The company develops gear that meets the needs of top-level athletes: every detail, from aerodynamics to thermal comfort, is designed to optimize performance for cyclists and triathletes.

As written before, a new three-year WorldTour cycle now lies ahead, and the team is fully prepared for the new challenge and the pursuit of new heights.